Toni Collette Joins Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

The story is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist in order to swindle the rich. Things go south for the poor sap when he is out-hustled by the woman.

Collette will play a mentalist named Zeena who mentors the protagonist.

Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett are already on board and the project has actors such as Richard Jenkins and Michael Shannon circling as well.

“Guillermo is a true auteur,” said the actress in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with him and the amazing cast he has already assembled. What an honour.”

Del Toro is directing the thriller and wrote the script with Kim Morgan. An early 2020 shoot in Toronto is being readied.

Collette is having a banner week. Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s all-star whodunit in which the actress plays a key role, premiered to rave reviews at TIFF, with the movie on track to open Nov. 27.

Friday sees the debut of Unbelievable, the searing Netflix crime drama that also stars Merritt Weaver. Also Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Collette’s breakout feature, Muriel’s Wedding, with a screening as part of the Academy’s Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film series.

