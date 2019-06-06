Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo Join Nicolas Cage in 'Jiu Jitsu'

Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos and JuJu Chan have also joined the cast.

Tony Jaa and Frank Grillo have joined Nicolas Cage and Alain Moussi in martial arts action feature Jiu Jitsu.

Also joining the cast will be Rick Yune, The 100 actress Marie Avgeropoulos and JuJu Chan (Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny).

Dimitri Logothetis will direct the feature that is based on the comic book of the same name, which Logothetis wrote with Jim McGrath. The film features Moussi as a Jiu Jitsu fighter who every six years must face off against an alien invader, Brax. Cage’s character teams up with him in a battle to defeat Brax.

Shooting is scheduled to begin later this month.

The feature will be produced by Logothetis and Martin Barab, with Highland Film Group handling worldwide sales.

Jaa, whose credits include xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Furious 7, is repped by Gersh, Zero Gravity and Bloom Hergott; Grillo, who was last in theaters with Avengers: Endgame, is repped by CAA and Management 360.

Yune is repped by Paradigm; Avgeropoulos is repped by UTA; Chan is repped by Gersh and Goodman Schenkman.