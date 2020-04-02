'Top Gun: Maverick' Pushed to Christmas Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Paramount is pushing back the release of Top Gun: Maverick from late June to Christmas 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tentpole is the latest Hollywood event pic to move out of summer, underscoring the far-reaching impact of the virus.
The long-awaited Top Gun sequel, which was originally set to hit theaters in North America on June 24, will now unfurl on Dec. 23. Tom Cruise returns to star in Maverick, alongside franchise newcomers Glen Powell and Miles Teller.
The studio also announced a new date for John Krasinksi's sequel A Quiet Place Part II, while taking Skydance's holiday tentpole The Tomorrow War off the calendar for now (the latter had been set to open Dec. 25).
As of March 19, virtually all cinemas in the U.S. were closed because of the virus. No one is sure when they will re-open; some are hoping by mid-June. However, studio insiders say it could some time for business to return to normal.
Paramount insiders say the decision to relocate Top Gun: Maverick to Christmas allows Cruise to focus on preparing for the Mission: Impossible 7 shoot before moving into the marketing blitz for Maverick. M:I7 was set to begin production in Venice, Italy in late February but those plans were halted because of the virus.
Among it its other calendar changes, Paramount announced that A Quiet Place: Part II, which had been set to open March 20 in North America, will now go out on Sept. 24, 2020.
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, previously scheduled for May 22, will now hit theaters on July 31.
The Tomorrow War, a military sci-sci war movie, stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Mike Mitchell and Sam Richardson. The film is now in post-production.
