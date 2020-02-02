'Top Gun: Maverick' Ad Jets Into the Super Bowl

Audiences got a first look at Maverick when Cruise made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July to debut the trailer.

"Everything you see in this film is very real," Cruise told the Comic-Con crowd of the film's airborne scenes and stunts.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently echoed that statement in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"We trained our actors for three months so they could get used to the g-forces because we put them in the real F-18s," said Bruckheimer, who noted the training was key to avoiding a pitfall of the 1986 movie. "On the first movie, we were using F-14s. We put all the actors in there and every one of them threw up."

Paramount and Skydance release Top Gun: Maverick on June 26. Watch the Super Bowl spot below.