'Top Gun: Maverick' Ad Jets Into the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl has the need for speed. A new look at Top Gun: Maverick debuted in time for the big game.
Tom Cruise first played hotshot fighter pilot Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in 1986's Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. In Maverick, he finds himself a flight school instructor teaching Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who is the son of his late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), who died in the events of the original film. The movie also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer as Ice Man.
Heat Vision breakdown
Audiences got a first look at Maverick when Cruise made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July to debut the trailer.
"Everything you see in this film is very real," Cruise told the Comic-Con crowd of the film's airborne scenes and stunts.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently echoed that statement in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"We trained our actors for three months so they could get used to the g-forces because we put them in the real F-18s," said Bruckheimer, who noted the training was key to avoiding a pitfall of the 1986 movie. "On the first movie, we were using F-14s. We put all the actors in there and every one of them threw up."
Paramount and Skydance release Top Gun: Maverick on June 26. Watch the Super Bowl spot below.
Summer 2020. #TopGun pic.twitter.com/4AABKxnEDv— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) February 2, 2020
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Graeme McMillan