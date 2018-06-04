Top Twitch Streamer Ninja, DJ Marshmello Join YouTube at E3 Live Stream Event

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and producer and DJ Marshmello will join host Geoff Keighley ahead of the biggest week in gaming.

With E3 right around the corner, producer Geoff Keighley and YouTube have announced that the world's top Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and music producer and DJ Marshmello will join this year's YouTube Live at E3 stream as special guests.

The live stream will air from a custom-built studio at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles and feature 16 hours of live programming across Sunday June 10 and Monday June 11. Coverage begins at noon PT.

Blevins will join Keighley as a special guest host on June 11, where he will be presented with his Diamond Play button, which is awarded to YouTube creators who reach the 10 million subscriber milestone. Marshmello will join Blevins for a live Let's Play game session and he will also debut his latest song, "Tell Me" from the upcoming album Joytime 2, available on June 22. The song will also serve as the them of the two-day stream.

YouTube Live at E3 will also feature world premiere game demos, interviews with developers and live simulcasts of major press conferences from Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft and PlayStation. In addition to Blevins and Marshmello, popular gaming YouTuber such as Ali-A, AngryJoe, Boogie2988, iJustine, MatPat, TypicalGamer, Vikkstar and many more will also make appearances.

“E3 is a huge moment for the video game community, and this year we’re excited to bring together game developers, content creators and fans for a two-day celebration,” said Keighley, who serves as host and executive producer of YouTube Live at E3.

“YouTube Live at E3 will anchor a full week of E3 coverage on YouTube, the biggest platform for gaming video in the world,” said Ryan Wyatt, global head of AR, VR and gaming content and partnerships at YouTube.

All of YouTube's E3 contentwill be accessible through a special event page on the site.

E3 will take over the Los Angeles Convention center from June 12-14.