Topgolf, Super League Gaming Partner for E-Sports Events

Topgolf and amateur e-sports company Super League Gaming have announced a partnership to bring competitive video gaming events to Topgolf venues across the United States.

Launching in February at Topgolf's Las Vegas location, the event series kicks off with Super League Clash Nights, featuring competitive play of the popular mobile title Clash Royale.

Topgolf recently teamed with Chinese electronics company TCL for a set of competitions in TCL e-sports lounges launching at various Topgolf venues. The lounges will feature commentators, called "shoutcasters," as well as real-time gameplay broadcasts on TCL television sets and live streams on Super League's Twitch, YouTube and other online channels.

“Super League Gaming understands how to deliver great in-person experiences for mainstream competitive video gamers, a rapidly increasing segment of our customer base,” said YuChiang Cheng, president of Topgolf Media. “We love their inclusive vision and how they have established dedicated local communities in major markets with Topgolf venues. Together, we are creating a unique space for gamers to have a world-class, competitive and fun experience.”

Topgolf venues, in partnership with Super League Gaming, will host various mobile and console-based e-sports programs, ranging from single-location events to location-versus-location competitions and eventually to local, regional and national amateur leagues. The companies will work together to integrate brand partners into the experiences and also welcome third-party tournament organizers to run their own e-sports events at Topgolf using the Super League platform.

“Topgolf has established one of the most impressive experiential brands in the world and recognizes that e-sports can be a significant additional growth engine for their business,” said Matt Edelman, chief commercial officer of Super League Gaming. “We are honored to be their primary e-sports content partner and excited to collaborate with the Topgolf team to bring Super League events and our platform into their remarkable, expanding footprint.”