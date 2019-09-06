Nicolas Cage's 'Color Out of Space' Acquired by RLJE Films

The film is scheduled to screen on Sept. 7 at Ryerson Theater.

"Nicolas Cage unleashes another memorable performance — an incredible follow-up off the heels of Mandy," said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films.

Based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft, the film kicks off after a meteorite lands in the front yard of the farmstead of Nathan Gardner (Cage). His family then find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.

Color Out of Space was financed by Ace Pictures and produced by SpectreVision. Producers include Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood and Josh C. Waller. Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Timur Bekbosunov, Emma Lee, Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras and Michael M. McGuire exec produced. XYZ Films is handling international sales on the film.

The deal was negotiated by Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films. Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films repped the filmmakers.

