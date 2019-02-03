'Toy Story 4' Brings Playful Ad to Super Bowl

The Toy Story 4 gang is coming out of the box for the Super Bowl.

Minutes after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, Disney and Pixar released a 30-second spot that revealed more from Toy Story 4, which once again centers on Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen). Joan Cusack, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale, Michael Keaton, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin, and Laurie Metcalf are also among the cast.

Josh Cooley is directing the film, and the new spot features Randy Newman's familiar song "You've Got a Friend in Me."

The Toy Story series, which dates back to 1994 and is known for its pioneering use of computer animation, has earned $1.94 billion worldwide, with the third film grossing a franchise high of more than $1 billion in 2010. Disney unveiled a teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 back in November.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters June 21.