'Toy Story 4' Trailer Brings Back the Gang

Buzz, Woody and the rest of the gang are ready to play in the first trailer for Toy Story 4.

The Toy Story 4 trailer debuted Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, and is the longest look at the project yet. The Disney and Pixar sequel has already had a few short promos, as well as a Super Bowl ad, but this is the first full-length trailer.

The Toy Story series has grossed more than $1.97 billion globally since its launch in 1994. It was heralded for its pioneering computer animation and touching storylines. The most recent installment, 2010's Toy Story 3, earned a franchise high of more than $1 billion and was presumed to be the conclusion to the series, which is geting new life under the direction of filmmaker Josh Cooley.

Toy Story 4 once again centers on Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen). Other castmembers include Joan Cusack, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale, Michael Keaton, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin, and Laurie Metcalf. It will once again feature music by Randy Newman, who has been a mainstay of the Toy Story series.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21.