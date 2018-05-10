'Chasma Knights' Trailer Brings Toy-Based Graphic Novel to Life

The First Second release will be in bookstores May 15.

Playing with toys can be transformative for most children, but for the characters in the new graphic novel Chasma Knights, that’s meant more literally than usual. Heat Vision has the trailer for the upcoming book ahead of its debut in stores next week.

The captivating young readers graphic novel introduces the world of Chasma, where toys merge with their owners to give them magical powers. But that’s not true for everyone, and one of the book’s protagonists, a Neon Knight called Beryl, is immune to the effects of the toys. Thankfully, she’s naturally inventive, and that’s the skill that draws the attention of Coro, a powerful Oxygen Knight.

Mixing fantasy and science fiction (with a gentle emphasis on promoting STEM education, especially for girls), Chasma Knights is the work of California-based illustrator Boya Sun and writer/filmmaker Kate Reed Petty. The title, released through Macmillan’s First Second imprint, is released May 15.