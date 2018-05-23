Paramount Removes 'Transformers 7' from Calendar; Dates 'Rocketman'

The studio will release the Elton John biopic in May 2019.

Paramount has removed Transfomers 7, previously dated for June 28, 2019, from its release calendar.

The studio also dated the Elton John biopic Rocketman for May 17, when it will open opposite the third John Wick movie.

Also scheduled was the Tiffany Haddish comedy Limited Partners for June 28, 2019, and Pet Semetary, moving up from its previous April 19 release to April 5.

The Transformers 7 release date news was expected, with the franchise gearing up for a makeover (the first Transformers spin-off movie, Bumblebee, is set to hit theaters Dec. 21) and the talent's packed schedules. Yesterday it was announced that robot overlord Michael Bay would be taking his talents to Netflix, directing Ryan Reynolds in Six Underground.