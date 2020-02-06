'Transformers' to Meet 'My Little Pony' in Comic Miniseries

IDW is bringing the two Hasbro properties together for a four-part crossover this May.

They may share a parent company in Hasbro, but IDW’s latest crossover features two properties that could barely seem less likely to interact, with My Little Pony/Transformers being promised as a four-issue weekly comic book miniseries this May.

From a creative team that includes James Asmus, Ian Flynn, Sam Maggs, Casey W. Coller, Jack Lawrence, Sara Pitre-Durocher, Priscilla Tramontano and Tony Fleecs — the latter of whom also creates cover art for the entire series — the series will bring the conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons to the Ponies’ magical land of Equestria, with Twilight Sparkle and friends having to team with Optimus Prime to ensure that their home isn’t overrun by the forces of mechanical evil.

“Teaming Transformers and My Little Pony has been a dream we’ve had for a long time,” IDW Editor in Chief John Barber said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We’re all really excited to see this mashup of characters by a mashup of creators who are honoring the legacy of both universes...and doing it in the most bonkers, fun way imaginable!” My Little Pony/Transformers will launch in comic stores and digitally May 6, with new issues weekly throughout the month.