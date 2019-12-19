'Transformers vs. The Terminator' Crossover Comic Launching in 2020 (Exclusive)
It’s a heavy metal mashup that fans have been dreaming about for more than three decades, and next Spring, IDW Publishing will finally make it happen as two iconic 1980s sci-fi robotic franchises collide in the comic book miniseries Transformers vs. The Terminator.
Produced in partnership with Dark Horse Comics, the four-issue series will be written by the team of David Mariotte, John Barber and Tom Waltz, with art by Alex Milne (Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye). Together, they will offer what IDW describes as an “epic crossover that revisits the concepts of alien invasion and time-traveling resistance fighters…but twists them in unexpected ways.”
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
In a statement, Barber — who also serves as IDW’s editor in chief — said, “I still remember the visceral thrill and terror of my first viewing of The Terminator, and while I've seen it a hundred times since then, it still gets my pulse running. I’ve worked on Transformers a lot over the years, and the opportunity to combine these two mechanistic universes together to see who comes out on top (while working alongside Tom, David and my old collaborator Alex, no less) — well, it’s way too exciting a chance to pass up.”
The first issue will be released in multiple editions, with covers by Gavin Fullerton and Milne, as well as two retailer incentive limited-edition covers by Freddie E. Williams II (Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Francesco Francavilla (Star Wars Adventures, Afterlife with Archie), respectively. (Fullerton and Williams’ covers can be seen below.)
The series debuts digitally and in comic book stores in March 2020.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Ryan Parker