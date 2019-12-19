'Transformers vs. The Terminator' Crossover Comic Launching in 2020 (Exclusive)

In a statement, Barber — who also serves as IDW’s editor in chief — said, “I still remember the visceral thrill and terror of my first viewing of The Terminator, and while I've seen it a hundred times since then, it still gets my pulse running. I’ve worked on Transformers a lot over the years, and the opportunity to combine these two mechanistic universes together to see who comes out on top (while working alongside Tom, David and my old collaborator Alex, no less) — well, it’s way too exciting a chance to pass up.”

The first issue will be released in multiple editions, with covers by Gavin Fullerton and Milne, as well as two retailer incentive limited-edition covers by Freddie E. Williams II (Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Francesco Francavilla (Star Wars Adventures, Afterlife with Archie), respectively. (Fullerton and Williams’ covers can be seen below.)

The series debuts digitally and in comic book stores in March 2020.