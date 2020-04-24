Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' In-Game Concert Draws More Than 12M Concurrent Viewers
Fortnite hosted its largest in-game gathering yet on Thursday night as 12.3 million concurrent players logged into the battle royale video game for rapper Travis Scott's Astronomical event.
Scott teamed with developer Epic Games for the unique in-game event, which featured a towering, virtual version of the rapper and an extravagant visual performance of his new single "Astronomical" in Fortnite's world.
Heat Vision breakdown
The collaboration is the latest in a line of recent entertainment crossovers in the massively popular video game. Last year, Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams introduced Star Wars-themed content to Fortnite ahead of the launch of The Rise of Skywalker in theaters, while in February 2019 DJ Marshmello similarly hosted a concert in-game which drew more than 10 million concurrent players.
Scott's performance, however, marks record attendance for an in-game event, further solidifying Fortnite as a leading social platform, not just a video game, as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has often referred to it.
- Patrick Shanley
- patrick.shanley@THR.com
- @@pshanley88
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Mia Galuppo
-
by Trilby Beresford