Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' In-Game Concert Draws More Than 12M Concurrent Viewers

The event was an "all-time record" for Epic Games' blockbuster shooter, topping 2019's Marshmello performance.

Fortnite hosted its largest in-game gathering yet on Thursday night as 12.3 million concurrent players logged into the battle royale video game for rapper Travis Scott's Astronomical event.

Scott teamed with developer Epic Games for the unique in-game event, which featured a towering, virtual version of the rapper and an extravagant visual performance of his new single "Astronomical" in Fortnite's world.

