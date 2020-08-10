HEAT VISION

'Tron' Sequel Finds New Life with 'Lion' Director Garth Davis

by Aaron Couch
Jared Leto is attached to star in the third installment of the Disney franchise.
'Tron: Legacy' (Inset: Garth Davis)   |   Walt Disney Pictures/Photofest; Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Jared Leto is attached to star in the third installment of the Disney franchise.

The Tron franchise is back on the grid. Garth Davis, the filmmaker known for the Oscar-nominated Lion, is attached to direct a Tron sequel for Disney, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Jared Leto has been attached to the long-gestating project since 2017.

The first Tron movie debuted in 1982 and starred Jeff Bridges, a video game expert and programmer who is transported into the fantastic world inside a computer program. Though Tron was not a hit, it developed a cult following and is fondly remembered for its groundbreaking special effects and imaginative story. In 2010 came the sequel Tron: Legacy, which once again starred Bridges and featured original star Bruce Boxleitner along with series newcomers Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

Heat Vision breakdown

Legacy, from director Joseph Kosinski, made $400 million worldwide, enough to generate interest in a sequel from Disney, which at one time considered making a Tron a streaming show from filmmaker John Ridley.

Jesse Wigutow wrote the latest draft of the third Tron movie, and Leto will produce with Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook. Davis, who is repped by UTA, also directed the 2018 feature Mary Magdalene as well as episodes of Top of the Lake.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Business of Independent Comic Book Publishing' Launches on Kickstarter
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Tony Hawk Attributes Height of Career Success to 'Pro Skater' Video Game Franchise: "It's the Reason People Know My Name"
    by Trilby Beresford
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Tron' Sequel Finds New Life with 'Lion' Director Garth Davis
by Aaron Couch
2.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Girl
by THR Staff
3.
L.A. Plastic Surgeons Detail Pandemic-Era Safety Precautions
by Kirsten Chuba
4.
'Euphoria' Makeup Artist on "Rebellious, Brave" Looks That "Defy Gender Norms"
by Katie Campione
5.
Zendaya Reveals How Police Shootings Made Her Fear for Father
by Abbey White