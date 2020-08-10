'Tron' Sequel Finds New Life with 'Lion' Director Garth Davis

Jared Leto is attached to star in the third installment of the Disney franchise.

The Tron franchise is back on the grid. Garth Davis, the filmmaker known for the Oscar-nominated Lion, is attached to direct a Tron sequel for Disney, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Jared Leto has been attached to the long-gestating project since 2017.

The first Tron movie debuted in 1982 and starred Jeff Bridges, a video game expert and programmer who is transported into the fantastic world inside a computer program. Though Tron was not a hit, it developed a cult following and is fondly remembered for its groundbreaking special effects and imaginative story. In 2010 came the sequel Tron: Legacy, which once again starred Bridges and featured original star Bruce Boxleitner along with series newcomers Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

Heat Vision breakdown