'Tron' Sequel Finds New Life with 'Lion' Director Garth Davis
The Tron franchise is back on the grid. Garth Davis, the filmmaker known for the Oscar-nominated Lion, is attached to direct a Tron sequel for Disney, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Jared Leto has been attached to the long-gestating project since 2017.
The first Tron movie debuted in 1982 and starred Jeff Bridges, a video game expert and programmer who is transported into the fantastic world inside a computer program. Though Tron was not a hit, it developed a cult following and is fondly remembered for its groundbreaking special effects and imaginative story. In 2010 came the sequel Tron: Legacy, which once again starred Bridges and featured original star Bruce Boxleitner along with series newcomers Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.
Legacy, from director Joseph Kosinski, made $400 million worldwide, enough to generate interest in a sequel from Disney, which at one time considered making a Tron a streaming show from filmmaker John Ridley.
Jesse Wigutow wrote the latest draft of the third Tron movie, and Leto will produce with Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook. Davis, who is repped by UTA, also directed the 2018 feature Mary Magdalene as well as episodes of Top of the Lake.
Aaron Couch
by Graeme McMillan
