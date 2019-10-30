HEAT VISION

Turn A New Page In Fear With DC's Hill House Comics Trailer (Exclusive)

by Graeme McMillan
Get Halloween started early with the trailer for DC's new horror comics line.

DC’s new horror line Hill House Comics — a “pop-up imprint” curated by best-selling horror author Joe Hill — debuts today with the launch of Basketful of Heads, one of two series Hill is personally writing for the line. To mark the beginning of a new era in comic book horror, DC has created a trailer for Hill House Comics, exclusively premiering on The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer showcases the seven-issue Basketful of Heads, with art from Leomacs, as well as teasing the other titles in the line: The Dollhouse Family by Mike Carey and Peter Gross; The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado and Dani; Daphne Byrne by Laura Marks and Kelley Jones; and Plunge, Hill’s second direct contribution to Hill House, with art by Stuart Immonen.

Hill House was announced in June, with Hill at the time introducing the concept by saying, “Anyone who’s paying attention knows we’re in the middle of a new golden age of horror: films like Get Out, Hereditary, It Follows and plain old It have raised the bar higher and higher. Meanwhile, ongoing shows like AMC’s The Terror and Netflix’s Stranger Things have shattered preconceived notions about what’s possible in episodic terror TV. There’s great stuff happening in comics, of course — in a field of unbounded creativity and wacko visionaries, there’s always great stuff happening — but greedy me wants more.”

Hill is no stranger to comic book horror, of course, having co-created the award winning Locke & Key for IDW Publishing in 2008. That series, which ran through a number of mini-series with co-creator Gabriel Rodríguez, was completed in 2013. In prose, Hill is known for Heart-Shaped Box, Horns, and The Fireman, the latter of which won the 2017 Locus Award for Best Horror Novel.

Basketful of Heads is available digitally and in comic book stores now.

