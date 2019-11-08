'Twilight Zone' Creator Rod Serling Feared He'd Be Forgotten

"Every writer … has certain special loves, certain special hangups," said Sterling. "In my case, it's a hunger to be young again. A desperate hunger to go back to where it all began. I think you'll see this as a running thread through all the things that I write."

Esther Gray Peacock, an Ithaca student, recalled Serling's anxieties over being forgotten.

"The last time I saw him, out of the blue he looked at me and said 'I just have this horrible feeling I'll never be remembered … I'll never be a Hemingway,' " Peacock recalled.

Remembering Rod Serling can be seen in theaters for just one night on Nov. 14 as part of an event that will also bring six episodes of the classic series to theaters via Fathom and CBS Home Entertainment. The six episodes from the series, which aired from 1959-1964 on CBS, are “Walking Distance” (original airdate Oct. 30, 1959); “Time Enough at Last” (original airdate Nov. 20, 1959); “The Invaders” (original airdate Jan. 27, 1961); “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street” (original airdate: March 4, 1960); “Eye of the Beholder” (original airdate Nov. 11, 1960); and “To Serve Man” (original airdate March 2, 1962).

Serling's daughter, Jodi Serling, also appeared in the documentary and noted all he wanted was to be remembered as a writer.

"He was humble but proud of his work," Jodi Serling said.