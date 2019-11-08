'Twilight Zone' Creator Rod Serling Feared He'd Be Forgotten
Rod Serling remains one of the more influential writers in the annals of science fiction. As creator of The Twilight Zone, he took took viewers to strange dimensions and pushed the boundaries of what the genre could do. Yet, part of him feared he would not leave a lasting legacy. That's one of the topics tackled in Remembering Rod Serling, a new documentary that will be unveiled Nov. 14 in theaters via Fathom Events to celebrate The Twilight Zone's 60th anniversary.
The Hollywood Reporter has a short look at the documentary (above), which features previously unseen footage of Serling teaching a writing class circa 1970 at Ithaca College in New York.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"Every writer … has certain special loves, certain special hangups," said Sterling. "In my case, it's a hunger to be young again. A desperate hunger to go back to where it all began. I think you'll see this as a running thread through all the things that I write."
Esther Gray Peacock, an Ithaca student, recalled Serling's anxieties over being forgotten.
"The last time I saw him, out of the blue he looked at me and said 'I just have this horrible feeling I'll never be remembered … I'll never be a Hemingway,' " Peacock recalled.
Remembering Rod Serling can be seen in theaters for just one night on Nov. 14 as part of an event that will also bring six episodes of the classic series to theaters via Fathom and CBS Home Entertainment. The six episodes from the series, which aired from 1959-1964 on CBS, are “Walking Distance” (original airdate Oct. 30, 1959); “Time Enough at Last” (original airdate Nov. 20, 1959); “The Invaders” (original airdate Jan. 27, 1961); “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street” (original airdate: March 4, 1960); “Eye of the Beholder” (original airdate Nov. 11, 1960); and “To Serve Man” (original airdate March 2, 1962).
Serling's daughter, Jodi Serling, also appeared in the documentary and noted all he wanted was to be remembered as a writer.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Katherine Schaffstall
-
-
by Borys Kit