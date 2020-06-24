HEAT VISION

'Twister' Reboot in the Works at Universal

by Borys Kit, Aaron Couch
'Top Gun: Maverick' filmmaker Joseph Kosinski is attached to direct.
'Twister' (Inset: Joseph Kosinski)   |   Warner Bros./Photofest; Inset: Getty Images
'Top Gun: Maverick' filmmaker Joseph Kosinski is attached to direct.

Get ready for another round of Twister.

Universal is developing a reboot of the 1996 thriller that starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, is in talks to direct.

Heat Vision breakdown

Frank Marshall, who is married to Kathleen Kennedy, one of the original producers, will produce the new Twister, and a search for writers is underway. Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin penned the script to the original.

Speed filmmaker Jan de Bont helmed the original Twister, which centered on a separated storm-chasing couple (Paxton and Hunt) who reunite to track the storm of the century. Warner Bros. released the original film, which earned $494.4 million globally and was made by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. One of the things the original is remembered for is its innovative sound design, which had moviegoers feeling the tornadoes in their seats and in their teeth.

Kosinski is known for a distinct visual style, something he exhibited with Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, the Universal movie that starred Tom Cruise.

While Kosinski's latest, the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, has seen its release date pushed back due to the pandemic, the footage shown has a you-are-there quality to it that could augur his approach to making a movie about giant tornadoes.

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Deadpool 2' Filmmaker David Leitch to Direct 'Bullet Train' for Sony
    by Borys Kit
  2. Crystal Dynamics Showcases 'Marvel's Avengers' Thor Gameplay
    by Trilby Beresford
View All
  1. by Lesley Goldberg
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Aaron Couch
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
Amid Twitch Blackout, Calls Grow for Game Industry Culture Change
by Trilby Beresford
2.
'Lost Bullet' ('Balle perdue'): Film Review
by Jordan Mintzer
3.
'Big Mouth' to Replace Jenny Slate With Black Actor for Biracial Character
by Rick Porter
4.
'Twister' Reboot in the Works at Universal
by Borys Kit, Aaron Couch
5.
Dennis Quaid Marries Laura Savoie in Surprise Wedding
by Evan Real