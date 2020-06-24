'Twister' Reboot in the Works at Universal
Get ready for another round of Twister.
Universal is developing a reboot of the 1996 thriller that starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, is in talks to direct.
Heat Vision breakdown
Frank Marshall, who is married to Kathleen Kennedy, one of the original producers, will produce the new Twister, and a search for writers is underway. Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin penned the script to the original.
Speed filmmaker Jan de Bont helmed the original Twister, which centered on a separated storm-chasing couple (Paxton and Hunt) who reunite to track the storm of the century. Warner Bros. released the original film, which earned $494.4 million globally and was made by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. One of the things the original is remembered for is its innovative sound design, which had moviegoers feeling the tornadoes in their seats and in their teeth.
Kosinski is known for a distinct visual style, something he exhibited with Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, the Universal movie that starred Tom Cruise.
While Kosinski's latest, the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, has seen its release date pushed back due to the pandemic, the footage shown has a you-are-there quality to it that could augur his approach to making a movie about giant tornadoes.
