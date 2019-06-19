Streaming Superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to Publish Books, Graphic Novels with Random House

Twitch streaming superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has inked a publishing deal with Random House's Clarkson Potter and Ten Speed Press, through a partnership with management firm Loaded, to publish multiple books and graphic novels.

Beginning in August, Clarkson Potter and Ten Speed Press will roll out three books from Blevins: Ninja: Get Good, a guide to gaming with how-to tips from Blevins, available in August; Ninja Notebook, a notebook featuring stickers, prompts and tips from Blevins, also available in August; and Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game, the first in a series of original graphic novels created by comics writer Justin Jordan and artist Felipe Magaña.

“With every brand deal we make, we want to ensure that our clients are effectively communicating to their fanbases, both online and off. Clarkson Potter and Ten Speed Press allowed us to work hand-in-hand with Ninja to leverage both his skills and creativity in an authentic way,” said Brandon Freytag, Founder and CEO of Loaded. “We are excited to bring these books to Ninja fans and gaming enthusiasts, offering them the opportunity to learn from one of the best gaming how-to books written, as well as transform into a fantastical gaming universe.”

Blevins is one of the world's most popular gaming personalities, boasting more than 40 million subscribers across multiple platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The new deal marks Random House as the first publishing partner for Loaded and Ninja.