Tyrese Gibson in Talks to Join Jared Leto in Spider-Man Spinoff 'Morbius'

Fast and Furious mainstay Tyrese Gibson is in negotiations to join Morbius, the Jared Leto-led comic book movie being made by Sony, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The film, focusing on one of Sony’s extended Spider-Man stable of characters, began production this week in London and counts Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris on the roll call.

Daniel Espinosa is directing the feature, which tells of the antihero Morbius the Living Vampire. Morbius is Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who suffered from a rare blood disease and attempted to cure himself to disastrous results. Instead of being cured, he became afflicted with a condition that was a form of vampirism, hitting him with the thirst for blood, along with fangs and super strength.

Leto will play Morbius, while Smith is set to portray the villain of the piece, Loxias Crown, Morbius’ best friend who also suffers from the blood disease. Arjona will play Morbius’ love interest, while Harris will portray Morbius’ mentor.

Gibson takes on one of the last major roles in the movie, an FBI agent trying to hunt down the living vampire.

The actor, who will shoot a new Fast & Furious movie this summer, is also attached to portray songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic just set up at Warner Bros. last week.

