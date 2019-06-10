Ubisoft Unveils Subscription Service UPlay+

It will provide players with access to more than 100 games from Ubisoft's library for $14.99/month.

On Monday Ubisoft announced its new subscription service, dubbed Uplay+, will launch Sept. 3 on Windows PC.

The service — which will be made available on other platforms, including Google Stadia, in 2020 — will provide members with access to more than 100 titles at launch. Included will be all the publisher's latest releases — The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Rainbow Six: Siege and Far Cry 5 — in addition to classic titles from Ubisoft franchises like Rayman, Splinter Cell and Heroes of Might and Magic.

Uplay+ will cost $14.99/month and give subscribers access to premium editions of all games, with all additional content and DLCs included, and be automatically signed up for beta and early access releases.

The just-announced Ghost Recon: Breakpoint's closed beta will be made available to Uplay+ members on Sept. 5, while the ultimate edition (a $120 value) will drop Oct. 1, three days before its worldwide release on Oct. 4.

Players can pre-register for Uplay+ at uplay.com.