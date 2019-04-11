Ubisoft Removes Homophobic Slur From 'The Division 2'

The offensive material was found on a bit of street art adorning the side of one of the many in-game buildings.

Ubisoft has issued an apology and removed a homophobic slur from its latest title, Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

The offensive material was found on a bit of street art adorning the side of one of the many in-game buildings. The art depicted a police officer eating a doughnut with a badge number reading "FA6607." The art was highlighted by an Imgur user in a gallery showcasing various spelling errors found throughout the game's environments.

“It's been brought to our attention that a piece of street art in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 contained offensive content. We removed the image from the game via a patch on Thursday, April 11," Ubisoft said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "We apologize that this image slipped through our content review processes, and we are currently reviewing them in order to avoid this kind of oversight from occurring in the future.”

In November, Ubisoft made aesthetic changes to its game Rainbow Six Siege as the title expanded into Asian territories. The modifications included removing slot machines from the game, changing a neon sign from a nude woman dancing around a pole to a long-nailed hand, erasing blood splatter on certain environments and changing icons for in-game actions from knives and skulls to closed fists and silhouettes of human figures.