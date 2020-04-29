Ubisoft Reveals Women's Film and Television Fellowship Participants (Exclusive)

"I have always been interested in writing stories that pull human truths from even the most fantastical of places," said Seymour in a statement. "The opportunity to have access to Ubisoft's immense and diverse library of games is extremely appealing to me. I'm excited to work with the incredible team at Ubisoft to create projects that can be enjoyed by both avid game fans and non-gamers alike."

Conway also spoke of the expansive world of Ubisoft properties. "I'm so excited to explore the phenomenal worlds and characters that Ubisoft has created, and to find a further way to develop them into compelling TV series. I get lost in Ubisoft games — the visuals, the storylines, the action — and now I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to get lost in them in a whole new way, doing what I love best: crafting good stories."

The two participants will receive one-on-one mentorship throughout the process, led by Jason Altman, head of film and television; Margaret Boykin, director of film development; and Danielle Kreinik, director of television development.

"We're proud to be moving into the third year of this fellowship and to be working with these two incredible writers," said Boykin in a statement. "Each year has yielded such fun, unexpected results and wonderful new relationships." The French studio first launched the fellowship in 2017 to support emerging female and non-binary voices in video games and film, with Mishna Wolff and Tasha Huo as the first participants.

Speaking to projects that Ubisoft is working on that have sprouted from the fellowship, Boykin continued to say, "We're developing a romantic comedy with last year's participant, Heather Quinn, and we are in post-production on Werewolves Within from year one [penned by Wolff]. We can't wait to see what our fellows dream up this year."

In reference to the different way things will be laid out this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kreinik said, "We are happy to have the ability to conduct the mentorship remotely as they craft their pitches."

At the conclusion of the program, each participant will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas with the goal of securing script deals to advance their storytelling careers.