Ubisoft's 'Far Cry 5' First Week Sales Top $310 Million

Far Cry 5 scored Ubisoft its second-highest grossing launch of all time, the company said in its annual sales report Thursday.

The open world first-person shooter earned $310 million during its release week, making it the fastest selling title in the franchise as it more than doubled Far Cry 4's launch in 2014. 2016's Tom Clancy’s The Division remains Ubisoft's biggest launch in history.

The company also said that Far Cry 5 saw over 117 million views on YouTube and Twitch for streaming gameplay, the most ever for a Ubisoft title.

Far Cry's first-week sales — along with a strong fourth quarter showing from last year's Assassin's Creed: Origins and the success of Tom Clancy's The Division, Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Wildlands — buoyed Ubisoft's total annual sales for 2017-18 above its target of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

A particularly strong fourth quarter helped the French gaming studio reach the mark, as Origins surged to record late quarter earnings for an Assassin's Creed title and Far Cry's March release fell right before the deadline, boosting sales numbers. Meanwhile, the company's online services platform hit 88 million unique active players and esports viewership for Rainbow Six's Six Invitational in February rose approximately 300 percent.

Ubisoft's sales were led by the Playstation 4, which more than doubled the percentage of sales on its competitor, the Xbox One. The bulk of the French company's sales came from North America (47 percent), while Europe and the rest of the world made up 37 and 16 percent, respectively.

As E3 approaches in June, many are speculating that Ubisoft will unveil new Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed titles, while The Division 2 has already been announced.