'Umbrella Academy' Card Game in the Works

by Graeme McMillan
The game, based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic behind the hit Netflix series, will launch later this year.
Dark Horse Comics
The Umbrella Academy is coming back — and not just in the soon-to-debut second season of the Netflix show adapted from the cult comic book series, either; ahead of the show’s July 31 debut, Dark Horse Comics and Studio71Games have partnered to announce The Umbrella Academy Card Game, and The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive debut of the teaser video for the project.

Players will be able to play as each of the seven siblings from the series — Five, Séance, Space Boy, The Rumor, The Horror, The Kraken and Vanya — with each character having their own unique powers and abilities in the game… something that will be useful when facing off against villains including Dr. Terminal and, of course, Hazel & Cha-Cha. Of course, this being Umbrella Academy, siblings might also end up fighting each other during the course of play… but who would expect anything else?

In a statement, Umbrella Academy co-creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá said, “We are thrilled with the continued fan response and reception to The Umbrella Academy. Our love for these stories and characters is what makes us excited for you all to get to experience them first hand with the Studio71 Umbrella Academy Card Game.”

More information about the game can be found here, which also offers the chance to pre-order the game. Watch the teaser video below.

