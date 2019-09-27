Travis Knight to Direct Tom Holland's 'Uncharted'

The 'Bumblebee' director will step in to helm the Sony film after the exit of filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg.

Sony's Uncharted movie is back on track. Travis Knight, who last directed the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, is in talks to direct the videogame adaptation that has Tom Holland attached to star.

Uncharted has long been in development and seen multiple filmmakers come and go. Previous talent attached to direct have included Shawn Levy, as well as 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, who left in August.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The Uncharted video game series centers on adventurer and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The last numbered entry in the series, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, broke sales records when it launched in 2016 on the PlayStation 4, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide. Uncharted is written by the Iron Man team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins. Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing, along with Arad Productions' Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. Knight, whose directorial credits also include Kubo and the Two Strings, is repped by CAA. Uncharted has a Dec. 18, 2020.