'Uncharted' Movie Finds New Director in '10 Cloverfield Lane' Filmmaker

Seth Gordon, David O. Russell and Shawn Levy have all been attached to the long-gestating project.

Sony's Uncharted big-screen adaptation may be back on track.

Weeks after director Shawn Levy formally left to direct Free Guy for Fox, Sony is bringing on board Dan Trachtenberg to sit in the captain's chair.

Tom Holland remains on board to star in the adaptation of the video game that is being produced by Atlas Entertainment and Arad Productions.

The studio is hoping this will be the last wrinkle in the plans before a hoped-for shoot later this year, but the project has come close to shooting previously before flitting out. Before Levy, Seth Gordon, David O. Russell and Neil Burger were attached at various points as Sony has tried to mount something since at least 2008. Mark Wahlberg was going to star in the Russell iteration. Development hell and creative differences were to blame for most exits.

The script will not follow the plot of the Naughty Dog game but will be a prequel that follows protagonist Nathan Drake, a descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake, as a young treasure hunter learning the tricks of the thieving trade from his would-be mentor, Sully. The latest script comes from Joe Carnahan.

Trachtenberg was a J.J. Abrams protege who made his debut with 10 Cloverfield Lane, the well-received contained thriller that starred John Goodman and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Produced by Abrams' Bad Robot banner, the low-budget 2016 Paramount movie made $72 million domestically.

Trachtenberg, who is repped by ICM, Grandview and Gang Tyre, also directed an episode of Black Mirror.