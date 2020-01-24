HEAT VISION

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Moves Back 3 Months to 2021

by Aaron Couch
The studio also removed 'Masters of the Universe' from its schedule.
On Friday night, Sony shifted a few of its release dates, including Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's long-gestating videogame adaptation Uncharted.

The film has moved back three months and will now open March 5, 2021. The move comes after the exit of filmmaker Travis Knight late last year. The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this month that Venom and Zombieland filmmaker Ruben Fleischer was Sony's top choice to take over the job.

On Friday, the studio also took its Masters of the Universe off the calendar (it previously had been set for Uncharted's new date). Sony has been developing the He-Man project since 2007, but in October THR reported the studio was mulling selling off the movie to Netflix. It has Noah Centineo attached to star.

In other moves, the studio shifted the rom-com Happiest Season back five days to Nov. 25 and moved Kevin Hart's Fatherhood a few days to Jan. 15, 2021.

