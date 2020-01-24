Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Moves Back 3 Months to 2021

On Friday, the studio also took its Masters of the Universe off the calendar (it previously had been set for Uncharted's new date). Sony has been developing the He-Man project since 2007, but in October THR reported the studio was mulling selling off the movie to Netflix. It has Noah Centineo attached to star.

In other moves, the studio shifted the rom-com Happiest Season back five days to Nov. 25 and moved Kevin Hart's Fatherhood a few days to Jan. 15, 2021.