Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Movie Sets December 2020 Release Date

Sony's Uncharted movie will be hitting during the holidays next year.

Sony has set a Dec. 18, 2020 release date for the video game adaptation, which stars Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake. An Uncharted movie has been long in development, with Holland joining the project two years ago. In January it saw 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg come aboard, following the exit of filmmaker Shawn Levy.

The latest draft of the screenplay adapting the Naughty Dog video game is coming from Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker. Uncharted is going up against Steven Spielberg's big budget West Side Story remake, which Fox is opening the same day.

Sony announced a slew of other dates Thursday, including an April 3, 2020 release for Kevin Hart and director Paul Weitz's Fatherhood. The film is adapts the book by Matt Logelin, who was left to raise his daughter alone following his wife's death in childbirth. Melody Hurd will play Hart's onscreen daughter, with Alfre Woodard playing his mother-in-law. The date is already occupied by Fox's The New Mutants and Paramount's The Lovebirds.

Writer-director Kay Cannon's Cinderella is set to open Feb. 5, 2021. It stars Grammy nominee Camila Cabello in the musical-comedy reimagining the fairy tale. It has the date to itself.

Sony has also moved Escape Room 2 from April 2020 to Aug. 14, 2020, where it will face off against Disney's The One and Only Ivan.