'Zombieland' Director Ruben Fleischer Circling 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are attached to star.

Ruben Fleischer may be headed into uncharted territory. The filmmaker known for Zombieland and Venom is Sony's top choice to direct Uncharted, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. There are, however, no negotiations at this stage with the filmmaker.

The news comes after Travis Knight exited the project, with scheduling said to be the issue. Uncharted has long been in development, with Tom Holland attaching himself to star in 2017. Uncharted has seen multiple filmmakers come and go, including Shawn Levy and 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg.

Fleischer directed 2018's Venom, which starred Tom Hardy as the Spider-Man villain and overperformed at the box office with $856 million globally. His latest movie, Zombieland: Double Tap, earned $121.5 worldwide. Holland, known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios films, will take on the role of adventurer Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg also attached to star in the adaptation of the popular Sony video game.The last numbered entry in game series, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, broke sales records when it launched in 2016 on the PlayStation 4, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide. Uncharted has a Dec. 18, 2020 release date, though that may be pushed back. Rafe Judkins and duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the most recent script. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are executive producing.