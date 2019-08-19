Kristen Stewart Fights Off Subterranean Monster in 'Underwater' Trailer

Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie and T.J. Miller star in the film, while William Eubank directed.

The trailer opens with the crewmembers 5,000 miles from land as they descend seven miles to the bottom of the ocean in their laboratory.

Disaster strikes when an earthquake damages the laboratory. Norah Price (Stewart) first notices something is wrong when she feels the room shaking, which quickly escalates to the walls caving in and water exploding into the laboratory through grates.

"On a scale of one to ten, how bad's my rig?" Cassel's character asks Norah, who is on the other side of a door. "Ten," she responds.

"I drilled to the bottom of the ocean and we don't know what came out," Emily (Henwick) tells her fellow crewmembers in a group meeting, which foreshadows the entrance of a mysterious creature that the group soon comes in contact with.

The crew later decides that they must get to the station at the other end of the laboratory, which proves difficult due to a lack of oxygen. In an attempt to continue to breathe, the crewmembers wear astronaut-like suits to travel through the flooded laboratory.

The trailer concludes with the crewmembers confronting the subterranean monster that puts their lives in jeopardy.

Underwater will be in theaters Jan. 10. Watch the full trailer above.