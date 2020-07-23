HEAT VISION

Universal Circling Tom Cruise Movie That Will Shoot in Space

by Aaron Couch
Doug Liman is in the director's chair for the groundbreaking project.
Doug Liman (left) and Tom Cruise   |   D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Universal is ready to go where no studio has gone before. The studio is circling the secret Tom Cruise project that will be filmed in space, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

Doug Liman will direct and write the mysterious project. The filmmaker previously helmed Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow and American Made.

Cruise will first need to complete back-to-back seventh and eighth installments of his Mission: Impossible franchise, which were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, before turning attention to the mysterious project, which would be the first narrative feature film to shoot, at least partially, in space. 

Liman and Cruise will produce, while Elon Musk and NASA are also involved in the film. Universal had no comment.

