HEAT VISION

Universal Bumps 'Nobody' to Winter, Delays M. Night Shyamalan's Untitled Film

by Pamela McClintock
The studio on Tuesday announced the release calendar changes amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Bob Odenkirk   |   Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
The studio on Tuesday announced the release calendar changes amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Universal is delaying the theatrical release of the Bob Odenkirk action-thriller Nobody from Aug. 14 to Feb. 26, 2021.

The movie's new date used to be occupied by an untitled thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan, which has been undated for now.

Heat Vision breakdown

The studio on Tuesday announced the release calendar changes amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Odenkirk, who stars in and produces Nobody, plays an overlooked suburban dad no one would look at twice. But when two thieves break into his house, the crime fires up unknown rage within him, sending him on a path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

The plot details of Shyamalan's next movie are being kept under wraps. The project continues the filmmaker's partnership with Universal following his last three films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Grateful Dead Origins' Graphic Novel Debuts New Art
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Comics Publisher Humanoids Pushes Back Its Slate
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Brittany Vincent
LATEST NEWS
1.
Hal Willner, Film and TV Music Producer, Dies at 64
by Ryan Parker
2.
'About a Teacher': Film Review
by Frank Scheck
3.
NYC Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 3,200, Topping Toll for 9/11 Attacks
by the Associated Press
4.
Tom Ascheim Steps Down as Freeform President (Exclusive)
by Lesley Goldberg
5.
5 Upscale Men's Sweatshirts for Zoom Meetings at Home
by Falen Hardge