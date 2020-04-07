Universal Bumps 'Nobody' to Winter, Delays M. Night Shyamalan's Untitled Film
Universal is delaying the theatrical release of the Bob Odenkirk action-thriller Nobody from Aug. 14 to Feb. 26, 2021.
The movie's new date used to be occupied by an untitled thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan, which has been undated for now.
Heat Vision breakdown
The studio on Tuesday announced the release calendar changes amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Odenkirk, who stars in and produces Nobody, plays an overlooked suburban dad no one would look at twice. But when two thieves break into his house, the crime fires up unknown rage within him, sending him on a path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.
The plot details of Shyamalan's next movie are being kept under wraps. The project continues the filmmaker's partnership with Universal following his last three films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
