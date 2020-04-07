Universal Bumps 'Nobody' to Winter, Delays M. Night Shyamalan's Untitled Film

The studio on Tuesday announced the release calendar changes amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Odenkirk, who stars in and produces Nobody, plays an overlooked suburban dad no one would look at twice. But when two thieves break into his house, the crime fires up unknown rage within him, sending him on a path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

The plot details of Shyamalan's next movie are being kept under wraps. The project continues the filmmaker's partnership with Universal following his last three films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).