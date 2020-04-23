Universal Inks Five-Year Film Pact With Lego

The animated Lego feature films — The Lego Movie and sequel The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, as well as spinoffs The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie — have grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

All of the Lego movies thus far have been release by Warner Bros. Universal's interest in a pact was first reported in December, with Lego exploring its options since early fall 2019, when its pact with Warner Bros. expired.

“The LEGO System in Play gives people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they carry throughout every phase of their lives,” said Universal chairman Donna Langley, who made today's announcement with Jill Wilfert, head of entertainment at Lego. “To partner with such an iconic brand that remains relevant and is constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling. We’re thrilled to start building out the next chapter of LEGO movies together with Jill and the LEGO team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation.”

Added Wilfert: “Universal’s commitment to unique storytelling from diverse voices makes the Studio the perfect partner as the LEGO Group enters this new phase of filmmaking. Donna and the entire Universal team bring a sense of wonder and imagination we share, and we can’t wait to execute on our shared vision.”

Wilfert will serve as producer on all Lego projects developed and released by Universal, while Rideback’s Dan Lin, who produced all previous Lego features, and Jonathan Eirich will produce alongside Wilfert on the next Lego-inspired feature.

The Lego Group was represented by Kleinberg Lange in the deal.