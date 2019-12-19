Universal, Lego in Talks for Film Partnership

Dan Lin and his Rideback banner, who produced previous Lego feature films, are in talks to remain the producers in any new deal.

Lego has been exploring its options since early fall, when its pact with Warner Bros. expired. The partnership initially shot out of the gate with much success. The Lego Movie, released in 2014, garnered much acclaim as well as box office gold, overcoming naysayers who believed such a nakedly corporate branded movie would fail.

A spinoff focusing on Batman was also a hit in early 2017 and Warners planned a whole slate around Lego. But the failure of The Ninjago Movie in late 2017 caused a retrenchment. And after the failure of this year’s Lego Movie: The Second Part, Lego began rethinking its deal.

Sources say many studios courted Lego, one of the biggest toy brands on the planet and has grown even bigger in the last two decades since it began making sets based on licensed properties. And its movies have been a boon to the company, raising its profile even more.

Lego and Universal seem to make a good fit on paper. The studio is light on name brands franchises, unlike rivals Paramount, which has movies based on Hasbro toys, Sony, which has Spider-Man franchises, and the big behemoth, Disney.

Universal’s most established franchise, Fast & Furious, is still chugging along and it does have animation fare via Illumination and DreamWorks, but the studio needs name brand recognition. It is also launching a streaming service so Lego could feed into that as well.