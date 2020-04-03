Universal Moves 'Candyman' to September Theatrical Release
Universal Pictures is pushing back the theatrical release of its horror movie Candyman to September, after the studio postponed the film's June release amid the shutdown of movie theaters due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Candyman, initially slated for release on June 12, will now hit the big screen on Sept. 25, the studio said Friday.
Heat Vision breakdown
The film now takes the slot of Praise This, a film about youth choir competitions, which is now undated.
Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and BRON Creative, is a reboot of the 1992 supernatural horror film, and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo.
With movie theaters shuttered across the U.S. as part of efforts to stem the outbreak of COVID-19, studios have been forced to push back releases of the summer movie slate. Universal has also pushed back numerous releases, including F9 and Minions: Rise of Gru, but it will release Trolls World Tour on VOD next week, the first time a studio film has broken the traditional theatrical window with a major release.
- Piya Sinha-Roy
- @@PiyaSRoy
