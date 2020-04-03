Universal Moves 'Candyman' to September Theatrical Release

The film now takes the slot of Praise This, a film about youth choir competitions, which is now undated.

Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and BRON Creative, is a reboot of the 1992 supernatural horror film, and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo.

With movie theaters shuttered across the U.S. as part of efforts to stem the outbreak of COVID-19, studios have been forced to push back releases of the summer movie slate. Universal has also pushed back numerous releases, including F9 and Minions: Rise of Gru, but it will release Trolls World Tour on VOD next week, the first time a studio film has broken the traditional theatrical window with a major release.