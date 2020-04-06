Universal Picks Up YA Vampire Novel 'Crave'

Pitched as “vampires for a new generation,” Entangled Publishing’s Liz Pelletier, described the vision for Crave as paranormal fantasy about a human girl “who finds herself at the center of conflict between many warring factions when she falls for a vampire prince, all told with a decidedly feminist perspective.”

Entangled is a boutique romance publisher whose books are distributed by Macmillan. Crave will be released April 7.

No producers or writers are attached to adapt the material.

Austin-based Wolff is former English professor who has written 64 novels across a host of genres in commercial fiction. She is repped by Emily Sylvan Kim of The Prospect Agency.

The deal was negotiated by Nicole Resciniti, The Alliance Rights Agency, and Debbie Deuble Hill at APA.

Universal’s senior vp of production Jeyun Munford and creative executive Christine Sun will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.