Universal Sets M. Night Shyamalan's Next Movie for July 2021
Universal has set a new date for M. Night Shyamalan's return to theaters.
The studio announced Tuesday it will open an untitled thriller from the director on July 23, 2021.
Heat Vision breakdown
The movie was originally set to debut on Feb. 26, 2021, but Universal removed it from the calendar in early April amid the release date shuffle sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
In May, Shyamalan teased that he had just spent 12 weeks storyboarding the feature over Skype with his team while in lockdown.
The untitled pic is part of a two-picture deal the studio has in place with Shyamalan. Universal released the filmmaker's three previous films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015), all of which did impressive box office business.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
