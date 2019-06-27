Universal, Skybound Team for Sci-Fi Adaptation 'Across the Void'

Circle of Confusion will also produce the thriller.

Universal, Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment and Circle of Confusion are teaming up for an adaptation of forthcoming sci-fi novel Across the Void.

The story follows Cmdr. Maryam "May" Knox's fight for survival after she wakes up alone in a ruined spacecraft in Jupiter's orbit and attempts to survive and return to Earth.

Author Shane Kuhn, who wrote the thriller under the pen name S.K. Vaughn, will adapt the script. Skybound is publishing the book through their books banner on July 2, 2019.

Kirkman, David Alpert, Brad Mendelsohn, and Bryan and Sean Furst will produce. Jon Mone and Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Kuhn is repped by Circle of Confusion, The Lotts Agency and McKuin Frankel.