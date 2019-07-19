Universal Unveils Titles, Sets Release Dates for Two New 'Halloween' Films

Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprised their respective roles of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers for the 2018 follow-up to John Carpenter’s 1978 horror film classic. The plot follows a post-traumatic Laurie who is preparing to face Michael in a showdown on Halloween night, 40 years after she narrowly escaped his killing spree.

The film — directed by David Gordon Green — also starred Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Virginia Gardner.

Halloween Kills is written by Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems, based on characters created by Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film will be directed by Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. Carpenter, Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Halloween Ends is written by Green, McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier, also based on characters created by Carpenter and Hill. The film will be directed by Green and produced by Akkad, Blum and Block. Carpenter, Curtis, Volturno, Samuelson, McBride, Green and Freimann are executive producers. Turek, again, is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

These new titles take the place of previously announced Untitled Blumhouse Productions Projects.

Watch the Halloween announcement above.