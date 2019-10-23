'Looking For Alaska' Actor Uriah Shelton Joins Blumhouse Body Swap Movie

He will join Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

Uriah Shelton, who can currently be seen in Hulu's John Green adaptation Looking for Alaska, has joined Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn in the upcoming Blumhouse body swap movie.

The horror film from Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon centers on a young girl (Newton), who swaps bodies with a deranged serial killer, and discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown