'Looking For Alaska' Actor Uriah Shelton Joins Blumhouse Body Swap Movie

Uriah Shelton, who can currently be seen in Hulu's John Green adaptation Looking for Alaska, has joined Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn in the upcoming Blumhouse body swap movie. 

The horror film from Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon centers on a young girl (Newton), who swaps bodies with a deranged serial killer, and discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

Landon co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Kennedy. Jason Blum will produce in association with Divide/Conquer.  

Shelton, whose other credits include Girl Meets World and 13 Reasons Why, is represented by Innovative Artists, Treadwell Entertainment Group and Felker Toczek.

