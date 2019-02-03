Jordan Peele Drops 'Us' Spot Ahead of Super Bowl

The filmmaker unveiled the new look on Reddit Sunday morning.

Jordan Peele has unveiled a new look at Us ahead of the Super Bowl.

The writer-director unveiled the 60-second look on Reddit Sunday morning. Head there to watch it, as it hasn't yet been uploaded to YouTube. Us is expected to have a presence during the Super Bowl.

Peele previously showed off the first trailer on Christmas day. Us stars Lupita Nyong'o and her Black Panther co-star Winston Duke as parents to two children, played by Shahadi Wright-Joseph and Evan Alex.

"Very important for me was to have a black family at the center of a horror film," Peele told reporters in December at an early unveiling of the trailer. "But it's also important to note, unlike Get Out, Us is not about race. It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth. And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies."

Us follows Peele's directorial debut Get Out, which earned the filmmaker a best original screenplay Oscar.

"I dedicated a lot of myself to create a new horror mythology and a new monster," Peele said in December of Us. "I think that monsters and stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears as a society."

Blumhouse and Universal open Us on March 22.