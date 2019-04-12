'Star Wars' VR Series 'Vader Immortal' Unveils New Trailer, Casts Maya Rudolph

When audiences face Darth Vader in the upcoming virtual reality game Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series — Episode I, they won’t be doing it entirely alone. At Star Wars Celebration, fans learned that Maya Rudolph has joined the voice cast for the upcoming release and also viewed a new trailer for the game.

Saturday Night Live veteran Rudolph will provide the voice for ZOE3, a droid that will act as the player’s partner and co-pilot through the game, in which audiences play a smuggler who comes face to face with Darth Vader, and drawn into an adventure that crosses the galaxy — and, yes, lets the player use a lightsaber along the way. (As if that wasn’t the first thing people would want from a Star Wars virtual reality experience.)

"Much in the way Alan Tudyk did with K-2SO, we needed somebody for this role that could create a unique character using their improvisation and performance skills,” Vader Immortal writer and executive producer David S. Goyer said in a statement about the news. “Maya truly was the first person we thought of, right from the very beginning, and her contributions and sense of humor have guided ZOE3 every step of the way."

Star Wars Celebration audiences also got to enjoy the debut of a new trailer for the game, which tells a canonical story set between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy. Originally announced as a launch title for the new Oculus Quest headset, it was revealed during today’s panel that Vader Immortal will also be available across the Oculus Rift group of headsets.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series — Episode I, created by ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment division, is intended for release this spring.