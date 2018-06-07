Valiant Plots Relaunch with 4 New Comic Book Series

Following the company being acquired by DMG Entertainment, 'Valiant Beyond' will bring in a new slate.

Months after the company was acquired by DMG Entertainment, Valiant Entertainment has announced a new slate of launches for the end of 2018 and beyond, under the branding “Valiant Beyond.”

“I'm excited and thrilled to finally unveil what we have planned for the first wave of the future of Valiant with Valiant Beyond,” Valiant executive editor Joe Illidge said in a statement. “Each of our upcoming series is a shining example of what makes Valiant so unique among comic book publishers – our love for the incredible cast of complex, grounded characters; a pledge to continue creating a cohesive universe that every reader can follow; our passion for inviting and nurturing new voices within the industry; and an unwavering commitment to tell quality stories that will build upon the great Valiant narrative landscape. We're hard at work driving Valiant forward, and this is just the beginning!”

The new wave of releases will span three miniseries and one ongoing monthly book, and mix relaunches of previous titles with a new solo series for a fan-favorite character and an all-new event storyline spinning out of an existing series. Three of the series will launch this year, with the fourth debuting in February 2019.

The three miniseries are Faith: Dreamside, a continuation of the fan-favorite Faith series with original writer Jody Houser returning alongside new artist M.J. Kim, launching in September; Livewire, a new series spinning out of this summer’s Harbinger Wars 2 storyline, by Vita Ayala, Raul Allen and Patricia Martin, beginning in December; and 2019’s Incursion, about the collision of our world with an other-dimensional reality, by Andy Diggle and Doug Braithwaite, spinning out of the current Shadowman comic book.

Additionally, the current Bloodshot Salvation series will relaunch in November with a new creative team — Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson and Ken Lashley — as Bloodshot Rising Spirit, to re-examine the origins of the former military man who cannot die.