Valiant, Blowfish Studios Team for Superhero Video Games (Exclusive)

Details are being kept in the hard drive but this is Valiant’s first foray into the video game business since the mid-1990s, when the company was owned by publisher Acclaim Entertainment. Acclaim, which created several games based on characters such as Turok, went bankrupt in 2004.

Valiant is poised to hit a high next year with the theatrical release of Bloodshot, the first feature based on one of its properties. Vin Diesel is starring in the high-profile movie, which Sony opens Feb. 21.

"We're thrilled to bring Valiant’s characters back into the video game industry and give fans the opportunity to play as their favorite superheroes," said Dan Mintz, founder and CEO of Valiant’s parent company, DMG Entertainment. “Translating these characters and stories to video games could not come at a more exciting time as we introduce the world to the Valiant Universe on the big screen with the Bloodshot release. These games are poised to become further proof of these characters' immense potential as anchors in pop culture.”

Said Michael Bolden, Blowfish’s head of publishing: “Getting the chance to work with Valiant's Universe will certainly bring forth some refreshing new experiences for fans and gamers alike to explore. I've always been a fan of characters like Ninjak, Bloodshot and X-O Manowar. Valiant's universe presents a wealth of unique characters and rich stories that we look forward to introducing to fans as an interactive experience worldwide."

DMG wholly acquired the company in 2018 and has been making strides to evolve it beyond publishing in the hopes of capitalizing on what it says is the third-largest library of superheroes after Marvel and DC. Valiant recently set up title Harbinger at Paramount and is developing Quantum & Woody as a TV series to be executive produced by the Russo Bros., the team behind the recent Avengers movies. Valiant’s comic sales have risen 10 percent this year, according to the company. The new video game deal will continue that evolution toward a bigger consumer presence.