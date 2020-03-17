'Vampire: The Masquerade' Comic in the Works

That creative team — Tim Seeley, Tini Howard and Blake Howard co-writing, with art from Devmalya Pramanik, colors by Addison Duke and covers from Aaron Campbell — will tell a story focusing on two different worlds: the life of a courier for the Camarilla in Minneapolis, and a murder investigation amongst the Anarch Movement. The common thread linking the two? A secret that could upset vampire society as a whole.

“As you get deeper into the series, you’ll discover how the two stories connect, unearthing a city-shaking conspiracy,” Wassel teased. “This is Vault’s first comic outside the world of creator-owned and we’re thrilled to be partnered with a brand that shares our commitment to the very best genre storytelling."

Each issue of the series will include exclusive material for the latest edition of the Vampire: The Masquerade game that will allow players to incorporate the comic’s storyline into their own games.

The deal between Paradox and Vault was brokered by Joe LeFavi, CEO of Genuine Entertainment, who had also been responsible for the addition of Renegade Game Studios’ Vampire expandable card game and other brand extensions for the property. Vault was represented in the deal by Matt Sugarman of Weintraub Tobin.

Vampire: The Masquerade will debut in July.