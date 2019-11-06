Vault Comics, Tapas Media Partner For 'Heathen,' 'Songs for the Dead' Digital Comics
Vault Comics, the independent publisher behind She Said Destroy, Wasted Space and Vagrant Queen, has partnered with Tapas Media to adapt four titles into digital comics intended for international online distribution, the companies have announced.
First to be adapted will be Natasha Alterici’s Heathen, about a young female Viking warrior who comes out as queer, setting her on a collision course with the Norse gods themselves. The series, which has been critically acclaimed and names as one of the “Great Graphic Novels for Teens” by the Young Adult Library Service Association, is also currently being developed as a movie by Kerry Williamson and Catherine Hardwicke for Contantin Film and Prime Universe Films.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Future adaptations by Tapas will include fantasy titles Songs for the Dead, The Necromancer’s Map, and Sea & The Royal Stars.
Tapas has over 2 million unique readers monthly, collectively spending upwards of 70 million minutes per month on the platform.
“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity to help distribute these stories in our signature vertical format,” Chang Kim, CEO of Tapas Media, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “The stories that Vault and their storytellers are exploring align with our creative vision of telling stories that you can’t find anywhere else. We’re glad to be a digital home for these stories.”
“The creators of Heathen, Songs for the Dead, and Sera and the Royal Stars are telling amazing stories that are beloved by their fans. By working with Tapas, we’re able to bring these stories to a whole new audience on a beautiful platform,” added CEO & Publisher of Vault Comics Damian Wassel. “I’m thrilled for this partnership.”
