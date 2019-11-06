Vault Comics, Tapas Media Partner For 'Heathen,' 'Songs for the Dead' Digital Comics

Future adaptations by Tapas will include fantasy titles Songs for the Dead, The Necromancer’s Map, and Sea & The Royal Stars.

Tapas has over 2 million unique readers monthly, collectively spending upwards of 70 million minutes per month on the platform.

“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity to help distribute these stories in our signature vertical format,” Chang Kim, CEO of Tapas Media, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “The stories that Vault and their storytellers are exploring align with our creative vision of telling stories that you can’t find anywhere else. We’re glad to be a digital home for these stories.”

“The creators of Heathen, Songs for the Dead, and Sera and the Royal Stars are telling amazing stories that are beloved by their fans. By working with Tapas, we’re able to bring these stories to a whole new audience on a beautiful platform,” added CEO & Publisher of Vault Comics Damian Wassel. “I’m thrilled for this partnership.”