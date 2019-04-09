'Dark Rage' Graphic Novel Is Revenge Tale Inspired by True Events (Exclusive Preview)

Two women whose lives were shattered by a violent crime find themselves unable to move on and deal with their trauma, leading to a new cycle of violence and pain in Dark Rage. The project is the latest graphic novel from Humanoids, the comic book publisher responsible for some of the most acclaimed comic book material of the past four decades in Europe and internationally. Tying in with the book’s release this week, Heat Vision has an exclusive preview.

Inspired by real events, Dark Rage is a noir graphic novel about two women’s search for the murderers who killed their families as part of a hold-up gone wrong, and the price that vengeance takes not only on those responsible for the deaths, but also those searching for revenge. The book, originally published as Colère Noire, is the work of European creators Philippe Marcelé and Thierry Smolderen.

Dark Rage has been acclaimed by a number of critics and readers, including New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger, who said that it “moves with propulsive intensity and all the twists and turns of a great thriller,” and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Josh Olson (A History of Violence), called the book “full of unexpected twists and turns,” adding that it was “moving and powerful [and] impossible to put down.”

The book is released in bookstores Tuesday, with a comic store release Wednesday. Read on for the preview.