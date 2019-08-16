'Venom 2' Adds 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Cinematographer Robert Richardson (Exclusive)

Tom Hardy is reprising his role of a crusading journalist who merges with a ravenous alien symbiote. Michelle Williams is also expected to return, as is Woody Harrelson, who was featured as last-minute cameo chief Venom villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Kelly Marcel wrote the script.

Richardson is one of the industry’s most illustrious cinematographers, and one of the go-to guys for Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Oliver Stone.

In addition to Once Upon a Time, Richardson has worked with Tarantino since the Kill Bill movies as well as Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

He worked with Scorsese numerous times, shooting Casino, Bringing Out the Dead, Shine a Light, The Aviator, Shutter Island and Hugo. The latter and Aviator netted him Oscar wins.

His work with Stone ranged from Platoon and Wall Street to JFK (another Oscar win) and Natural Born Killers.

In July, reports placed Richardson as working on The Batman with director Matt Reeves, but those proved to be erroneous, with Rogue One’s Greig Fraser being the DP to get that job.

Richardson is repped by Iconic Talent Agency.