'Venom 2' Adds 'X-Men' Films Producer to Ranks
Venom 2 is beefing up its producer ranks.
Hutch Parker, the executive-turned-producer who worked on the recent X-Men movies, will produce the sequel to Sony’s Spider-Man-centric Marvel-based movie being directed by Andy Serkis.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Parker joins producers Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad on the project, which is heading toward a shooting start in mid-November. Insiders say Parker quietly joined the project several months ago at the behest of film chief Tom Rothman.
Tom Hardy is reprising his role as the crusading journalist who bonds with a ravenous alien symbiote. Michelle Williams and Reid Scott are also due to return, as will Woody Harrelson, who was featured in a cameo in the 2018 movie.
Parker is an old hand when it comes to Marvel characters. As an executive at Fox, he worked on several X-Men movies dating back to X2: X-Men United. When he transitioned to producing, he worked almost exclusively on Fox's Marvel films, ranging from Joshua Trank’s Fantastic Four and Simon Kinberg’s recent Dark Phoenix to the Oscar-nominated Logan and X-Men: Days of Future Past.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
